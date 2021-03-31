LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Research Report: Tyco International (Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT, Viking Group, GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd, CFE, Guangdong Fire Safety, Shanghai Jindun, Shanghai RETI, Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery, Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd, Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market by Type: Active Type, Passive Type

Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market by Application: Manufacturing Facilities, Hotels and Motels, High-rise Apartment Buildings, High-rise Office Buildings, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Active Type

1.2.3 Passive Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Manufacturing Facilities

1.3.3 Hotels and Motels

1.3.4 High-rise Apartment Buildings

1.3.5 High-rise Office Buildings

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Production

2.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

12.1.1 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Overview

12.1.3 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.1.5 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Recent Developments

12.2 TianGuang Fire-fighting

12.2.1 TianGuang Fire-fighting Corporation Information

12.2.2 TianGuang Fire-fighting Overview

12.2.3 TianGuang Fire-fighting Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TianGuang Fire-fighting Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.2.5 TianGuang Fire-fighting Recent Developments

12.3 China NFPT

12.3.1 China NFPT Corporation Information

12.3.2 China NFPT Overview

12.3.3 China NFPT Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China NFPT Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.3.5 China NFPT Recent Developments

12.4 Viking Group

12.4.1 Viking Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Viking Group Overview

12.4.3 Viking Group Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Viking Group Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.4.5 Viking Group Recent Developments

12.5 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd

12.5.1 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Overview

12.5.3 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.5.5 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.6 CFE

12.6.1 CFE Corporation Information

12.6.2 CFE Overview

12.6.3 CFE Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CFE Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.6.5 CFE Recent Developments

12.7 Guangdong Fire Safety

12.7.1 Guangdong Fire Safety Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangdong Fire Safety Overview

12.7.3 Guangdong Fire Safety Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangdong Fire Safety Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.7.5 Guangdong Fire Safety Recent Developments

12.8 Shanghai Jindun

12.8.1 Shanghai Jindun Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai Jindun Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai Jindun Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shanghai Jindun Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.8.5 Shanghai Jindun Recent Developments

12.9 Shanghai RETI

12.9.1 Shanghai RETI Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanghai RETI Overview

12.9.3 Shanghai RETI Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shanghai RETI Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.9.5 Shanghai RETI Recent Developments

12.10 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery

12.10.1 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Overview

12.10.3 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.10.5 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd

12.11.1 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.11.5 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.12 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

12.12.1 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Overview

12.12.3 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Product Description

12.12.5 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Distributors

13.5 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Industry Trends

14.2 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Drivers

14.3 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Challenges

14.4 Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Fire Protection Sprinkler Systems Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

