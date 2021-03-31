LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Fiber Disc Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Fiber Disc market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Fiber Disc market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Fiber Disc market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Disc Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, 3M, Tyrolit, Klingspor, Gurui Industries, Weiler, CGW, METABO, Dronco, Stanley Black & Decker, Pferd, Three Super Abrasives, Deerfos, Yongtai Abrasives, Shanghai FuyingNorth America

Global Fiber Disc Market by Type: Grit Size 40, Grit Size 60, Grit Size 80, Others

Global Fiber Disc Market by Application: Metalworking, Woodworking, Ceramics, Semiconductor manufacturing, Other industries

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Fiber Disc market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Fiber Disc market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Fiber Disc market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Disc Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Disc Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Grit Size 40

1.2.3 Grit Size 60

1.2.4 Grit Size 80

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Disc Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metalworking

1.3.3 Woodworking

1.3.4 Ceramics

1.3.5 Semiconductor manufacturing

1.3.6 Other industries

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fiber Disc Production

2.1 Global Fiber Disc Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fiber Disc Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fiber Disc Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiber Disc Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fiber Disc Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Fiber Disc Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fiber Disc Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fiber Disc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fiber Disc Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fiber Disc Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fiber Disc Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fiber Disc Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fiber Disc Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fiber Disc Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fiber Disc Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Fiber Disc Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fiber Disc Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fiber Disc Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fiber Disc Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Disc Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fiber Disc Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fiber Disc Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fiber Disc Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Disc Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fiber Disc Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fiber Disc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fiber Disc Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Fiber Disc Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fiber Disc Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Disc Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fiber Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fiber Disc Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fiber Disc Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Disc Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Disc Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fiber Disc Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fiber Disc Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fiber Disc Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fiber Disc Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fiber Disc Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fiber Disc Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fiber Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fiber Disc Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fiber Disc Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fiber Disc Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fiber Disc Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fiber Disc Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fiber Disc Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fiber Disc Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fiber Disc Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Fiber Disc Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Fiber Disc Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Fiber Disc Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Fiber Disc Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fiber Disc Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fiber Disc Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Fiber Disc Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fiber Disc Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fiber Disc Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Fiber Disc Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Fiber Disc Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Fiber Disc Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Fiber Disc Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fiber Disc Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fiber Disc Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Fiber Disc Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fiber Disc Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Disc Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fiber Disc Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Fiber Disc Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Fiber Disc Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Fiber Disc Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Fiber Disc Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fiber Disc Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fiber Disc Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Fiber Disc Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fiber Disc Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Disc Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Fiber Disc Product Description

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Fiber Disc Product Description

12.2.5 3M Recent Developments

12.3 Tyrolit

12.3.1 Tyrolit Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tyrolit Overview

12.3.3 Tyrolit Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tyrolit Fiber Disc Product Description

12.3.5 Tyrolit Recent Developments

12.4 Klingspor

12.4.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Klingspor Overview

12.4.3 Klingspor Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Klingspor Fiber Disc Product Description

12.4.5 Klingspor Recent Developments

12.5 Gurui Industries

12.5.1 Gurui Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gurui Industries Overview

12.5.3 Gurui Industries Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gurui Industries Fiber Disc Product Description

12.5.5 Gurui Industries Recent Developments

12.6 Weiler

12.6.1 Weiler Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weiler Overview

12.6.3 Weiler Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Weiler Fiber Disc Product Description

12.6.5 Weiler Recent Developments

12.7 CGW

12.7.1 CGW Corporation Information

12.7.2 CGW Overview

12.7.3 CGW Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CGW Fiber Disc Product Description

12.7.5 CGW Recent Developments

12.8 METABO

12.8.1 METABO Corporation Information

12.8.2 METABO Overview

12.8.3 METABO Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 METABO Fiber Disc Product Description

12.8.5 METABO Recent Developments

12.9 Dronco

12.9.1 Dronco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dronco Overview

12.9.3 Dronco Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dronco Fiber Disc Product Description

12.9.5 Dronco Recent Developments

12.10 Stanley Black & Decker

12.10.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stanley Black & Decker Overview

12.10.3 Stanley Black & Decker Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Stanley Black & Decker Fiber Disc Product Description

12.10.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

12.11 Pferd

12.11.1 Pferd Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pferd Overview

12.11.3 Pferd Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Pferd Fiber Disc Product Description

12.11.5 Pferd Recent Developments

12.12 Three Super Abrasives

12.12.1 Three Super Abrasives Corporation Information

12.12.2 Three Super Abrasives Overview

12.12.3 Three Super Abrasives Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Three Super Abrasives Fiber Disc Product Description

12.12.5 Three Super Abrasives Recent Developments

12.13 Deerfos

12.13.1 Deerfos Corporation Information

12.13.2 Deerfos Overview

12.13.3 Deerfos Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Deerfos Fiber Disc Product Description

12.13.5 Deerfos Recent Developments

12.14 Yongtai Abrasives

12.14.1 Yongtai Abrasives Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yongtai Abrasives Overview

12.14.3 Yongtai Abrasives Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yongtai Abrasives Fiber Disc Product Description

12.14.5 Yongtai Abrasives Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai FuyingNorth America

12.15.1 Shanghai FuyingNorth America Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai FuyingNorth America Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai FuyingNorth America Fiber Disc Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai FuyingNorth America Fiber Disc Product Description

12.15.5 Shanghai FuyingNorth America Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fiber Disc Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Fiber Disc Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fiber Disc Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fiber Disc Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fiber Disc Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fiber Disc Distributors

13.5 Fiber Disc Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Fiber Disc Industry Trends

14.2 Fiber Disc Market Drivers

14.3 Fiber Disc Market Challenges

14.4 Fiber Disc Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Fiber Disc Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

