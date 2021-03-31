Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combat sport played across various regions worldwide. Each region presents its own style of combat. The sport has gained a lot of business with a pay per view model. The rising popularity of the sport, the increasing MMA tournaments and inclusion of MMA equipment in fitness programs has spurred the growth in adoption of MMA equipment thereby driving the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market. Many people are opting for mixed martial arts, either as career or for defence. This has raised the bar of the sport and its popularity, thereby triggering the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market. Moreover, technological developments have enabled trainers to monitor speed, strength and reflexes of the MMA player which is used to identify performance and key development areas. All these aspects have fuelled the growth of the global mixed martial arts equipment market. North America region is expected to show higher lucrativeness in this sport and hence higher market attractiveness.

The global mixed martial arts equipment market is anticipated to show a value of about US$ 565 Mn and is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022.

6 Forecast Highlights on Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market

North America region dominates the global mixed martial arts equipment market by showing higher market share and higher market attractiveness. The region is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period

Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and Europe region show same growth rate followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (MEA) region. Europe and MEA regions are anticipated to be the fastest growing regions in the global mixed martial arts equipment market

Gloves segment by product type shows higher market share and the highest growth rate and is poised to register a higher CAGR of 4.8% throughout the period of forecast. Punching bags segment, hand wraps segment and head gear segment by product type are poised to grow at a similar CAGR during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. However, punching bags segment shows higher market share than the other two segments, and is second in line following the gloves segment in terms of market share

Individual segment by buyer type is the fastest growing segment and has a higher market share thereby dominating the market. It is poised to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Following this segment, the institutional segment is second in line with respect to market share during the forecast period

Individual sports outlet segment by sales channel is poised to grow at a higher CAGR among other segments in sales channel category during the forecast period. This segment also shows higher market share and is expected to gain a higher BPS by the end of 2022.

Franchised sports outlet segment and third party online channel segment by sales channel show same growth rate, however, franchised sports outlet segment is expected to show higher market share during the period 2017 to 2022 and a comparatively high gain in the BPS by the end of 2022

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for mixed martial arts equipment, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Ringside, Inc., Title Boxing, LLC, King Professional, Fairtex, Twins Special Co. LTD., Combat Sports Inc., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Century LLC and Adidas AG.

