Elastomeric foam insulation products are those which have insulation properties. These are light weight and thus reduce the overall weight of the structure. Furthermore, increasing industrialization, increasing miniaturization, and improving technologies are giving rise to an increased demand for the insulation materials, thus creating opportunities for elastomeric foam insulation which quickly made their stance in the market as soon as they were introduced. The properties of insulation and light weight within affordable price ranges have attracted the customers. New high-performance materials have been developed in the past decades and have proved to be useful in major application areas of the industrial and automotive sectors. But due to economical pricing and superior properties, elastomeric foam insulation materials have created their own niche.

Research Methodology

The elastomeric foam insulation market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

The automotive sector and the construction industry are the major contributors to the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market owing to the high demand from developing countries and the increased foreign investment by the companies in these geographies. Regulations to limit the noise is further growing the demand of these products in the industrial and healthcare sectors. Healthcare is also one of the key growing end-users of the elastomeric foam insulation products.

Asia Pacific is a key consumer of the elastomeric foam insulation products and is expected to grow with a high growth rate during the forecast period with significant demand coming from developing countries such as China and India. China contributed a major portion of the revenue in the year 2016. The economic stability in Europe and North America is expected to boost its healthcare and automotive industry, thereby increasing market opportunities for the elastomeric foam insulation market. Supportive government regulations for the implementation of building codes and the increase in disposable income are driving the market.

The study of the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market includes the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study entails a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The production market is very competitive in the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market with the presence of many big multinational companies competing among each other. All the companies are making huge investments on R&D to innovate and to attain more customers, thus, increasing their market share. Some of the prominent companies operating in the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market include BASF SE, PolyOne Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Armacell, and K-Flex.

Report Scope:

Application Acoustic Insulation Hybrid Thermal Insulation

End-users Automotive Construction Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Industrial Others



