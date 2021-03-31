“

The report titled Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Eastman Chemical, The Dow Chemical, Petronas Chemicals, Solventis, Huntsman, Lyondellbasell, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Junsei Chemical, Tedia Solvents, Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Market Segmentation by Product: Above 99.5%

Below 99.5%



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints, Coatings & Inks

Cleaning Agents

Other



The Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Overview

1.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Product Overview

1.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Above 99.5%

1.2.2 Below 99.5%

1.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints, Coatings & Inks

4.1.2 Cleaning Agents

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

5 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Eastman Chemical

10.2.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Eastman Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Eastman Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.2.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments

10.3 The Dow Chemical

10.3.1 The Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 The Dow Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 The Dow Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 The Dow Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.3.5 The Dow Chemical Recent Developments

10.4 Petronas Chemicals

10.4.1 Petronas Chemicals Corporation Information

10.4.2 Petronas Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Petronas Chemicals Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Petronas Chemicals Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.4.5 Petronas Chemicals Recent Developments

10.5 Solventis

10.5.1 Solventis Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solventis Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Solventis Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Solventis Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.5.5 Solventis Recent Developments

10.6 Huntsman

10.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.6.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

10.7 Lyondellbasell

10.7.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lyondellbasell Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Lyondellbasell Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lyondellbasell Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.7.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments

10.8 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

10.8.1 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Recent Developments

10.9 Junsei Chemical

10.9.1 Junsei Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Junsei Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Junsei Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Junsei Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.9.5 Junsei Chemical Recent Developments

10.10 Tedia Solvents

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tedia Solvents Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tedia Solvents Recent Developments

10.11 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

10.11.1 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.11.5 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Recent Developments

11 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Industry Trends

11.4.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Drivers

11.4.3 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”