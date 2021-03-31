The dental implants market accounted to US$ 3,872.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 7,417.4 Mn by 2027.

Dental implants are long lasting and effective teeth replacement solutions that helps to benefit overall oral health, looks and helps to function like natural teeth. New dental technology allows dentists to accurately insert dental implants through minimally invasive surgeries and incorporate advanced navigation and monitoring technologies. Although conventional dental implants are one of the greatest inventions in dentistry in recent years, the dental implant procedure may not be ideal for some candidates.

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

AVINENT

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Bicon, LLC

DIO IMPLANT

DENTIUM

Adin Global

DENTAL IMPLANTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Others

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

