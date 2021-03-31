The Defense Drone Antenna Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Defense Drone Antenna Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The defense drone antenna market was valued at US$ 539.42 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 872.38 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

North America dominated the defense drone antenna market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America dominates the market for military UAVs. Hence, the demand for defense drone antennas from the region is high. The players and government in the US are significantly investing in R&D related to military UAVs. Apart from this, collaborations among industry giants, together with surging investments in developing technologically advanced UAVs to support many military applications, would accelerate the demand for military UAVs in the US. Europe is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to various ongoing projects between EU countries for the development of military UAVs. Also, the APAC region is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of ~7%, owing to rising demand for military drones by the developing economies concentrating on reinforcing their military strength. Moreover, China comprises several players engaged in the development of military drones. Other countries, such as India, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, are also taking initiatives to build UAV manufacturing industries. Such factors are expected to influence the growth of defense drone antenna market in the APAC region.

Key vendors engaged in the Defense Drone Antenna market and covered in this report:

Alaris Holdings Ltd., Antcom Corporation, Antenna Research Associates, Inc., Cobham Plc, JEM Engineering, MP Antenna, LTD, PPM Systems, Southwest Antennas, Inc., TE Connectivity, Trimble Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Defense Drone Antenna Market

The recent COVID-19 outbreak of the Coronavirus has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter the economies of several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID- – 19, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the outbreak of the virus has been reflecting tremendouslyseverely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of defense equipment. However, the contractors are better positioned, as they are not expected to feel the adverse impact of COVID-19 in the short- to mid-term. While production is anticipated to slow down for the same reasons as in drone and its related components manufacturing, demand is unlikely to be affected over the next two years since the budgets for these projects had been assigned prior to the pandemic and these projects are crucial to national defense. The recovery period of impact of COVID-19 on defense industry is foreseen to be quicker as compared to various other industries. The production of the equipment is expected to start at a slower pace in 2020 and is anticipated to gain pace from 2021 which is further foreseen to positively influence the defense equipment manufacturing including drone antennas. This factor is analyzed to predict the growth of defense drone antenna market during the forecast period.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Defense Drone Antenna market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Defense Drone Antenna market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Defense Drone Antenna market.

Defense Drone Antenna Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

