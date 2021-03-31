Report Highlights

The global market for cryostat microtome should grow from $43.4 million in 2019 to $60.6 million by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers global cryostat microtome equipment used for various applications in the global medical industry. The market is broken down by type, application and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each product type, application segment and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for cryostat microtome. It explains the major market drivers of the global cryostat microtome market, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the cryostat microtome market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape.

Report Includes:

– 42 tables

– An overview of global cryostat microtome equipment market

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Discussion of potential application areas of cryostat microtome equipment in medical care and biology research centers

– Comparative study on manual, semi-automatic and automatic cryostat microtome and discussion on their advantages

– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Bright Instruments Ltd., Freezers India, Sigma Scientific Glass Co., Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

A cryostat microtome, or freezing microtome, is a medical device used to obtain frozen tissue sections to perform a quick analysis of the tissue sample. Cryostat microtomes are widely used in clinical and research applications. The sections obtained through cryostat microtomes are used in the medical field for quick diagnoses, study the margins of cancer, enzyme histochemistry, immunohistochemistry, detection of lipid and various molecular procedures.

Commercially, there are three types of cryostat microtomes: fully automatic cryostat microtomes, semiautomatic cryostat microtomes and manual cryostat microtomes. In recent years, the demand for automatic and semi-automatic cryostat microtomes has increased significantly as they offer enhanced ergonomics which reduce the repetitive joint stress felt during manual handwheel operation.

In addition, easy-of-use and better consistency of section quality are also increasing the popularity of automatic cryostat microtomes in the medical world. However, demand for manual cryostat microtomes remains strong primarily due to their much lower cost of procurement and ability to offer an extra measure of control during sectioning

