Global Cryogenic Pump Market was valued US$ 460 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 600 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.38 % during a forecast.

The report on â€œCryogenic Pump Market is segmented by type, by gas, and by End-user industry. Based on type cryogenic pump market is classified into positive displacement pumps, kinetic pumps, and entrapment pump. In terms of application cryogenic pump market is segmented into nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, argon, LNG, and others. Healthcare industry, power generation industry, electrical & electronics industry, metallurgy industry, and others are end-user segments of the cryogenic pump market. Geographically Cryogenic Pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing usage among multiple end-use industries such as power generation and healthcare owing more and more complex industrial processes evolve which incorporates the usage of liquid gases. Rising investment across power generation sector coupled with an inclination toward electricity production from natural gas to reduce carbon footprint will further impel more revenues to the global cryogenic pumps market. Cryogenic gases are indispensably used to create durable steel structures thus reviving steel industry across the globe is predicted to stimulate demand for cryogenic pumps. Fluctuation in steel production is seen to be hampering the growth of the market. Positive displacement pumps segment promises the highest growth during the forecast period due to a surge in its adoption in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. Kinetic pump follows the positive displacement pumps market. Positive displacement pumps have constant flow at various viscosities and pressures.