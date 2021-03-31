Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient used in the growth and development of crops. Nitrogen proffers better texture and color to crops and increases the overall agricultural productivity. Nitrogenous fertilizers are substances that are mineral & organic in nature and are used as a source of nitrogen nutrition for plants. They contain nitrous compounds like ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, and others. Nitrogenous fertilizers are of two types, organic fertilizers and green fertilizers. These fertilizers provide a balance in the nitrogen content in crops when they become depleted of their natural nitrogen stores.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CVR Partners, LP

Eurochem Group AG

Koch Industries, Inc.

OCI NV

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

SABIC Group

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Yara International ASA

The global study on Nitrogenous Fertilizers market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market segmentation, by types:

Urea

Ammoniumnitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Ammonia

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Others

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market segmentation, by applications:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation



Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market segmentation, by crop type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Research objectives –

To understand the structure of Nitrogenous Fertilizers market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Nitrogenous Fertilizers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nitrogenous Fertilizers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Nitrogenous Fertilizers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Overview

2 Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

