LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Commercial Chillers Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Commercial Chillers market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Commercial Chillers market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Commercial Chillers market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Chillers Market Research Report: Johnson Controls – Hitachi, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Mitsubshi, Carrier, Daikin, LG Electronics, TICA, DunAn, Dunham-Bush, Bosch, Lennox, Parker Hannifin, Smardt Chiller Group, Tsing Hua Tongfang, Kingair

Global Commercial Chillers Market by Type: Centrifugal Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Screw Chillers, Other

Global Commercial Chillers Market by Application: Large buildings, Medium sized buildings, Small building

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Commercial Chillers market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Commercial Chillers market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Commercial Chillers market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Commercial Chillers report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Commercial Chillers market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Commercial Chillers market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Commercial Chillers market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Commercial Chillers report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Centrifugal Chillers

1.2.3 Scroll Chillers

1.2.4 Screw Chillers

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Large buildings

1.3.3 Medium sized buildings

1.3.4 Small building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Commercial Chillers Production

2.1 Global Commercial Chillers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Commercial Chillers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Commercial Chillers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Commercial Chillers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Chillers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Commercial Chillers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Commercial Chillers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Commercial Chillers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Commercial Chillers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Commercial Chillers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Commercial Chillers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Commercial Chillers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Commercial Chillers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Commercial Chillers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Commercial Chillers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Commercial Chillers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Commercial Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Chillers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Commercial Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Commercial Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Chillers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Commercial Chillers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Commercial Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Commercial Chillers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Chillers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Commercial Chillers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Chillers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Chillers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Commercial Chillers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Commercial Chillers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Commercial Chillers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Chillers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Chillers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Commercial Chillers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Chillers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Commercial Chillers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Commercial Chillers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Commercial Chillers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Commercial Chillers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Commercial Chillers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Commercial Chillers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Commercial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Commercial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Commercial Chillers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Commercial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Commercial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Commercial Chillers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Commercial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Commercial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Commercial Chillers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Commercial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Commercial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Commercial Chillers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Commercial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Commercial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Commercial Chillers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Commercial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Commercial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Chillers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Commercial Chillers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Commercial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Commercial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Commercial Chillers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Commercial Chillers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Commercial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Commercial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls – Hitachi

12.1.1 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.1.5 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Recent Developments

12.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

12.2.1 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Overview

12.2.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.2.5 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Recent Developments

12.3 Mitsubshi

12.3.1 Mitsubshi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubshi Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubshi Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubshi Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.3.5 Mitsubshi Recent Developments

12.4 Carrier

12.4.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.4.2 Carrier Overview

12.4.3 Carrier Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Carrier Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.4.5 Carrier Recent Developments

12.5 Daikin

12.5.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.5.2 Daikin Overview

12.5.3 Daikin Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Daikin Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.5.5 Daikin Recent Developments

12.6 LG Electronics

12.6.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Electronics Overview

12.6.3 LG Electronics Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LG Electronics Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.6.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments

12.7 TICA

12.7.1 TICA Corporation Information

12.7.2 TICA Overview

12.7.3 TICA Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TICA Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.7.5 TICA Recent Developments

12.8 DunAn

12.8.1 DunAn Corporation Information

12.8.2 DunAn Overview

12.8.3 DunAn Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DunAn Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.8.5 DunAn Recent Developments

12.9 Dunham-Bush

12.9.1 Dunham-Bush Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dunham-Bush Overview

12.9.3 Dunham-Bush Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dunham-Bush Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.9.5 Dunham-Bush Recent Developments

12.10 Bosch

12.10.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bosch Overview

12.10.3 Bosch Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bosch Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.10.5 Bosch Recent Developments

12.11 Lennox

12.11.1 Lennox Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lennox Overview

12.11.3 Lennox Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lennox Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.11.5 Lennox Recent Developments

12.12 Parker Hannifin

12.12.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.12.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

12.12.3 Parker Hannifin Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Parker Hannifin Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.12.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

12.13 Smardt Chiller Group

12.13.1 Smardt Chiller Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Smardt Chiller Group Overview

12.13.3 Smardt Chiller Group Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Smardt Chiller Group Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.13.5 Smardt Chiller Group Recent Developments

12.14 Tsing Hua Tongfang

12.14.1 Tsing Hua Tongfang Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tsing Hua Tongfang Overview

12.14.3 Tsing Hua Tongfang Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tsing Hua Tongfang Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.14.5 Tsing Hua Tongfang Recent Developments

12.15 Kingair

12.15.1 Kingair Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kingair Overview

12.15.3 Kingair Commercial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kingair Commercial Chillers Product Description

12.15.5 Kingair Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Commercial Chillers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Commercial Chillers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Commercial Chillers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Commercial Chillers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Commercial Chillers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Commercial Chillers Distributors

13.5 Commercial Chillers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Commercial Chillers Industry Trends

14.2 Commercial Chillers Market Drivers

14.3 Commercial Chillers Market Challenges

14.4 Commercial Chillers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Chillers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

