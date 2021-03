According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cell Expansion Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Cell Type, Application, End User’, the global cell expansion market is projected to reach US$ 42,837.11 Mn in 2027 from US$ 11,929.43 Mn in 2018. The cell expansion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global cell expansion market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global cell expansion market, based on the product, was segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2018, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. These consumables are essential components of any laboratory experiment hence they are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of consumables in research and development activity in cell expansion in the future.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines and rising prevalence of cancer. However, the risk contamination during cell expansion is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The cell expansion market majorly consists of players such as BD, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Terumo Corporation, General Electric Company, Corning Incorporated, Miltenyi Biotec, Danaher, Lonza and STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, under its brand Gibco, introduced Gibco BenchStable Media.

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the cell expansion market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Global Cell Expansion Market – By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Global Cell Expansion Market – By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Global Cell Expansion Market – By Application

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other Applications

Global Cell Expansion Market – By End User

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Other End Users

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



