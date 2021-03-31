The Market Eagle

Bluetooth Car Kit Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021| Motorola, SuperTooth, SAMSUNG, SHENGKEWEIYE

Bluetooth Car Kit is known as the kit which is attached to the car and connected or played with the help of Bluetooth. There are various types available in this kit, such as Mounted Speakerphones, Hands-Free Calling Kits, Audio Streaming Kits, Combination Kits and Other. Bluetooth Car Kit can be applied in both passengers as well as commercial kind of vehicle. The market is driving due to the rising consumer inclination towards an experience of entertaining driving. While there are some factors which are affecting the market growth, like few government restrictions on an entertainment kit in the car and also there is a possibility of distraction cause for the driver while driving a car

 

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Bluetooth Car Kit’ market  with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Parrot (France), Plantronics (United States), Motorola (United States), SuperTooth (France), SAMSUNG (South Korea), SHENGKEWEIYE (China), U&I (China), Philips (Holland), Belkin (United States), SONY (Japan), Uniden (Japan), i.Tech (HK) and Uniden (Japan) etc.

 

Market Segmentation

by Type (Mounted Speakerphones, Hands-Free Calling Kits, Audio Streaming Kits, Combination Kits, Other), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Convenience stores, Others)

Market Trend

  • High adoption of Bluetooth Car Kit components in the car

 

Market Drivers

  • Rising consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience
  • Technically advanced car kit accessories

 

 

Restraints

  • Changing technical advancement can hamper the previous launch kit

 

Opportunities

Market expansion and personalized infotainment system would provide several growth opportunities in the coming years

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

 

Extracts from TOC

 

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

  1. Executive Summary

Global Bluetooth Car Kit Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

  1. Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
  2. Global Bluetooth Car Kit Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
  3. Market Size by Type

Global Bluetooth Car Kit Revenue by Type

Global Bluetooth Car Kit Volume by Type

Global Bluetooth Car Kit Price by Type

  1. Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Bluetooth Car Kit Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

  1. Manufacturers Profiles
  2. Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

 

