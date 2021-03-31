The bioreactors market was valued at US$ 2,958.50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$5,169.01 million by2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

A bioreactor is a device or system engineered or manufactured to supportbiologically active environment. These are vessels in which a chemical processesinvolving organisms or biochemically active substances derived from suchorganisms are carried out.The increasing adoption ofsingle-use bioreactors, and rapid growth of the pharmaceuticals andbiotechnology industries are among the prime factors driving the bioreactorsmarket. Additionally,increasing number of technology and distribution collaborations is anticipatedto drive the market growth in the coming years.However, stringent governmentregulations hamper the growth of the market. The developing healthcareinfrastructure and increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies are projectedgenerate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Top Leading Vendors:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pall Corporation (Danaher)

Sartorius AG

PBS Biotech, Inc.

GEA Group

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Merck KGaA

General Electric Company

Cellexus

bbi-biotech GmbH

Solaris Biotechnology SRL

Infors AG

Eppendorf AG

BioreactorsMarket– By Product Class

Benchtop (UpTo15 L)

Pilot Scale (15– 1000 L)

IndustrialScale (>1000 L)

BioreactorsMarket– By Material

Glass

Stainless Steel

Single-Use

Bioreactors Market– By Cell

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Bioreactors Market– By Molecule

MonoclonalAntibodies

Vaccines

RecombinantProteins

Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Others

Bioreactors Market– By Technology

Induced MotionSUB

Stirred SUB

Single-UseBubble Column

Others

Bioreactors Market – By End User

Research anddevelopment organizations

BiopharmaManufacturers

ContractManufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Following key questions answered through this research report:

What are the major trends impacting on market growth?

What are the global growth opportunities?

What is the current size as well as the potential size of the global Bioreactors Market?

What are the major global competitors?

Who are the top key players of the global Bioreactors Market?

What are the technological advancements in last few years?

