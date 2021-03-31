An exclusive Biobanks Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Biobanks is a type of repository that store biological sample for use of research. It play important role in to understand cause and mechanisms of human disease. The various bodily fluid and tissue are collected for research use to improve method medical treatment for patient. By using biobanks the sample can kept indefinitely for long year to understand genetic disease. Biobanks helps in the improvement of health of people by minimizing drug reactions and providing personalized medications.

Top Key Players:

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

QIAGEN

Hamilton Company

Brooks Life Sciences

TTP Labtech

VWR International, LLC

Merck KGaA

Micronic

The global biobanks market is segmented on the basis of product & service, sample and application. Based on product & service, the market is segmented as equipment, consumables, services and software. The equipment is further classify into sample analysis equipment, sample processing equipment and sample transport equipment. As well as the consumables are further classify into storage consumables, analysis consumables, processing consumables, and collection consumables. The services is further classify into storage services, processing services, transport services, supply services. On the basis of sample, the global biobanks market is segmented into blood products, human tissues, cell lines and others. Based on the application the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research and clinical research.

The biobanks market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as growing geriatric population, increase in the healthcare expenditure, rising R&D in medicine care, awareness related to healthcare, growing government initiative for research and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

