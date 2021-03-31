This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Bio-pharma market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Bio-pharma market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Bio-pharma market. The authors of the report segment the global Bio-pharma market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Bio-pharma market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Bio-pharma market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Bio-pharma market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Bio-pharma market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Bio-pharma market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Bio-pharma report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Sanofi, Amgen, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc, Biogen Idec, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories

Global Bio-pharma Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Bio-pharma market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Bio-pharma market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Bio-pharma market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Bio-pharma market.

Global Bio-pharma Market by Product

Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Recombinant Human Insulin, Erythropoietin, Vaccines, Growth Hormones, Purified Proteins, Others

Global Bio-pharma Market by Application

Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Bio-pharma market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Bio-pharma market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Bio-pharma market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.3 Recombinant Proteins

1.2.4 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

1.2.5 Interferons

1.2.6 Recombinant Human Insulin

1.2.7 Erythropoietin

1.2.8 Vaccines

1.2.9 Growth Hormones

1.2.10 Purified Proteins

1.2.11 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Metabolic Disorders

1.3.3 Oncology

1.3.4 Neurological Disorders

1.3.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.3.6 Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio-pharma Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Bio-pharma Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Bio-pharma Industry Trends

2.5.1 Bio-pharma Market Trends

2.5.2 Bio-pharma Market Drivers

2.5.3 Bio-pharma Market Challenges

2.5.4 Bio-pharma Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Bio-pharma Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-pharma Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-pharma by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Bio-pharma Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bio-pharma Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-pharma as of 2020)

3.4 Global Bio-pharma Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Bio-pharma Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-pharma Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Bio-pharma Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Bio-pharma Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bio-pharma Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bio-pharma Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bio-pharma Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bio-pharma Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Bio-pharma Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bio-pharma Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Bio-pharma Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bio-pharma Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Bio-pharma Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Bio-pharma Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Bio-pharma Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bio-pharma Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bio-pharma Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Bio-pharma Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bio-pharma Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bio-pharma Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Bio-pharma Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bio-pharma Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Bio-pharma Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Bio-pharma Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Bio-pharma Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio-pharma Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Bio-pharma Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bio-pharma Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bio-pharma Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Bio-pharma Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bio-pharma Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bio-pharma Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Bio-pharma Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bio-pharma Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Bio-pharma Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Bio-pharma Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Bio-pharma Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bio-pharma Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Bio-pharma Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bio-pharma Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bio-pharma Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Bio-pharma Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bio-pharma Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bio-pharma Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Bio-pharma Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bio-pharma Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Bio-pharma Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Bio-pharma Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Bio-pharma Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Pfizer Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.1.5 Pfizer Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Overview

11.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.2.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Developments

11.3 Johnson & Johnson Services

11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Corporation Information

11.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Services Overview

11.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Services Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Services Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Johnson & Johnson Services Recent Developments

11.4 Sanofi, Amgen

11.4.1 Sanofi, Amgen Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sanofi, Amgen Overview

11.4.3 Sanofi, Amgen Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sanofi, Amgen Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.4.5 Sanofi, Amgen Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sanofi, Amgen Recent Developments

11.5 AbbVie

11.5.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.5.2 AbbVie Overview

11.5.3 AbbVie Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 AbbVie Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.5.5 AbbVie Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 AbbVie Recent Developments

11.6 Merck & Co., Inc

11.6.1 Merck & Co., Inc Corporation Information

11.6.2 Merck & Co., Inc Overview

11.6.3 Merck & Co., Inc Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Merck & Co., Inc Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.6.5 Merck & Co., Inc Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Merck & Co., Inc Recent Developments

11.7 Biogen Idec

11.7.1 Biogen Idec Corporation Information

11.7.2 Biogen Idec Overview

11.7.3 Biogen Idec Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Biogen Idec Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.7.5 Biogen Idec Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Biogen Idec Recent Developments

11.8 Bayer AG

11.8.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bayer AG Overview

11.8.3 Bayer AG Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Bayer AG Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.8.5 Bayer AG Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Bayer AG Recent Developments

11.9 Eli Lilly and Company

11.9.1 Eli Lilly and Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Eli Lilly and Company Overview

11.9.3 Eli Lilly and Company Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Eli Lilly and Company Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.9.5 Eli Lilly and Company Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Developments

11.10 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.10.1 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Corporation Information

11.10.2 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Overview

11.10.3 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.10.5 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Bio-pharma SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Developments

11.11 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

11.11.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Overview

11.11.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Recent Developments

11.12 AstraZeneca PLC

11.12.1 AstraZeneca PLC Corporation Information

11.12.2 AstraZeneca PLC Overview

11.12.3 AstraZeneca PLC Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 AstraZeneca PLC Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.12.5 AstraZeneca PLC Recent Developments

11.13 Abbott Laboratories

11.13.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.13.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

11.13.3 Abbott Laboratories Bio-pharma Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Abbott Laboratories Bio-pharma Products and Services

11.13.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bio-pharma Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bio-pharma Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bio-pharma Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bio-pharma Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bio-pharma Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bio-pharma Distributors

12.5 Bio-pharma Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

