The Automotive Fastener Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Fastener market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Fastener market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Fastener market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Fastener market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Fastener companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Sundram Fasteners Limited

2. SFS Group AG

3. Westfield Fasteners Limited

4. NIPMAN Automotive Solutions

5. Bulten AB

6. The Phillips Screw Company

7. Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V.

8. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

9. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10. Rocknel Fastener, Inc.

Automotive fasteners are the mechanical components used in vehicles to affix or join two or more parts together. The fasteners helps to avoid leakage, wobbling, and enables transmission of load from body part to another. These fasteners creates non-permanent joints. Fasteners are also available in different color, shapes in order to meet the needs of users. With an increase in the production and sales of automobiles, automotive industry is booming. This increase is the result of growing demand majorly in electric vehicles segment in order to comply with the emission standards, is expected to prosper the automotive fastener market in the current scenario.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Fastener Market Landscape Automotive Fastener Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Fastener Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Fastener Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Fastener Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Fastener Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Fastener Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Fastener Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

