The Automotive 48V System Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive 48V System market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive 48V System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive 48V System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive 48V System market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive 48V System companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. BorgWarner Inc.

2. Continental AG

3. Delphi Technologies

4. GKN Plc

5. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

6. Lear Corporation

7. Magna International Inc.

8. MAHLE GmbH

9. Robert Bosch GmbH

10. Valeo

The automotive 48V system enabling different vehicle functions from boosting engine performance to powering functions. The primary purpose of the 48V system is to reduce CO2 emissions and to power electrical components such as lighting systems, electrical heaters, air-conditioning compressors, pumps, and steering drives. Furthermore, the deployment of 48-Volt technology, providing additional torque, enables more dynamic handling and performance. Such a factor is positively impacting the adoption of the 48V system, which significantly driving the growth of the automotive 48V system market.

