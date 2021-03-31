“

The report titled Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2992651/global-automatic-semiconductor-assembly-equipment-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASM Pacific Technology, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Palomar Technologies, Tokyo Electron, Tokyo Seimitsu, Besi, Hesse Mechatronics, Hybond, Shinkawa, Toray Engineering, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, DIAS Automation, Greatek Electronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic



Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics

Automobile

Aerospace

Others



The Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2992651/global-automatic-semiconductor-assembly-equipment-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fully Automatic

1.2.3 Semi-automatic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ASM Pacific Technology

12.1.1 ASM Pacific Technology Corporation Information

12.1.2 ASM Pacific Technology Overview

12.1.3 ASM Pacific Technology Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ASM Pacific Technology Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 ASM Pacific Technology Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ASM Pacific Technology Recent Developments

12.2 Kulicke & Soffa Industries

12.2.1 Kulicke & Soffa Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kulicke & Soffa Industries Overview

12.2.3 Kulicke & Soffa Industries Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kulicke & Soffa Industries Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Kulicke & Soffa Industries Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kulicke & Soffa Industries Recent Developments

12.3 Palomar Technologies

12.3.1 Palomar Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Palomar Technologies Overview

12.3.3 Palomar Technologies Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Palomar Technologies Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Palomar Technologies Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Palomar Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 Tokyo Electron

12.4.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tokyo Electron Overview

12.4.3 Tokyo Electron Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tokyo Electron Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Tokyo Electron Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Tokyo Electron Recent Developments

12.5 Tokyo Seimitsu

12.5.1 Tokyo Seimitsu Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tokyo Seimitsu Overview

12.5.3 Tokyo Seimitsu Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tokyo Seimitsu Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Tokyo Seimitsu Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Tokyo Seimitsu Recent Developments

12.6 Besi

12.6.1 Besi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Besi Overview

12.6.3 Besi Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Besi Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Besi Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Besi Recent Developments

12.7 Hesse Mechatronics

12.7.1 Hesse Mechatronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hesse Mechatronics Overview

12.7.3 Hesse Mechatronics Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hesse Mechatronics Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Hesse Mechatronics Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Hesse Mechatronics Recent Developments

12.8 Hybond

12.8.1 Hybond Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hybond Overview

12.8.3 Hybond Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hybond Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Hybond Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hybond Recent Developments

12.9 Shinkawa

12.9.1 Shinkawa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shinkawa Overview

12.9.3 Shinkawa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shinkawa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Shinkawa Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shinkawa Recent Developments

12.10 Toray Engineering

12.10.1 Toray Engineering Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toray Engineering Overview

12.10.3 Toray Engineering Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toray Engineering Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Toray Engineering Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Toray Engineering Recent Developments

12.11 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

12.11.1 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

12.11.2 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Overview

12.11.3 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Recent Developments

12.12 DIAS Automation

12.12.1 DIAS Automation Corporation Information

12.12.2 DIAS Automation Overview

12.12.3 DIAS Automation Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DIAS Automation Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.12.5 DIAS Automation Recent Developments

12.13 Greatek Electronics

12.13.1 Greatek Electronics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Greatek Electronics Overview

12.13.3 Greatek Electronics Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Greatek Electronics Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Products and Services

12.13.5 Greatek Electronics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Distributors

13.5 Automatic Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2992651/global-automatic-semiconductor-assembly-equipment-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”