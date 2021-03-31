LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automated Industrial Drones Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Automated Industrial Drones market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Automated Industrial Drones market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Automated Industrial Drones market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automated Industrial Drones Market Research Report: DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability, DJI, FLIR（Aeryon Labs）, Drone Volt, AeroVironment, MMC, Intel（AscTec）, Elistair

Global Automated Industrial Drones Market by Type: Fixed Wing, Multiple Rotor, Hybrid Wing

Global Automated Industrial Drones Market by Application: Oil & Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Automated Industrial Drones market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Automated Industrial Drones market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Automated Industrial Drones market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Automated Industrial Drones report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Automated Industrial Drones market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Automated Industrial Drones market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Automated Industrial Drones market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Automated Industrial Drones report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Industrial Drones Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed Wing

1.2.3 Multiple Rotor

1.2.4 Hybrid Wing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Production

2.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Industrial Drones Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automated Industrial Drones Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Industrial Drones Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automated Industrial Drones Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automated Industrial Drones Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automated Industrial Drones Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Drones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 DELAIR

12.1.1 DELAIR Corporation Information

12.1.2 DELAIR Overview

12.1.3 DELAIR Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DELAIR Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.1.5 DELAIR Recent Developments

12.2 Microdrones

12.2.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

12.2.2 Microdrones Overview

12.2.3 Microdrones Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Microdrones Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.2.5 Microdrones Recent Developments

12.3 Flyability

12.3.1 Flyability Corporation Information

12.3.2 Flyability Overview

12.3.3 Flyability Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Flyability Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.3.5 Flyability Recent Developments

12.4 DJI

12.4.1 DJI Corporation Information

12.4.2 DJI Overview

12.4.3 DJI Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DJI Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.4.5 DJI Recent Developments

12.5 FLIR（Aeryon Labs）

12.5.1 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Corporation Information

12.5.2 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Overview

12.5.3 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.5.5 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Recent Developments

12.6 Drone Volt

12.6.1 Drone Volt Corporation Information

12.6.2 Drone Volt Overview

12.6.3 Drone Volt Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Drone Volt Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.6.5 Drone Volt Recent Developments

12.7 AeroVironment

12.7.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

12.7.2 AeroVironment Overview

12.7.3 AeroVironment Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AeroVironment Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.7.5 AeroVironment Recent Developments

12.8 MMC

12.8.1 MMC Corporation Information

12.8.2 MMC Overview

12.8.3 MMC Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MMC Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.8.5 MMC Recent Developments

12.9 Intel（AscTec）

12.9.1 Intel（AscTec） Corporation Information

12.9.2 Intel（AscTec） Overview

12.9.3 Intel（AscTec） Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Intel（AscTec） Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.9.5 Intel（AscTec） Recent Developments

12.10 Elistair

12.10.1 Elistair Corporation Information

12.10.2 Elistair Overview

12.10.3 Elistair Automated Industrial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Elistair Automated Industrial Drones Product Description

12.10.5 Elistair Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automated Industrial Drones Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automated Industrial Drones Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automated Industrial Drones Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automated Industrial Drones Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automated Industrial Drones Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automated Industrial Drones Distributors

13.5 Automated Industrial Drones Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automated Industrial Drones Industry Trends

14.2 Automated Industrial Drones Market Drivers

14.3 Automated Industrial Drones Market Challenges

14.4 Automated Industrial Drones Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automated Industrial Drones Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

