Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is the new way patients are diagnosed and treated. Remote surgery, hands on training, virtual medical learning, etc. are common applications of these two technologies in healthcare sector. Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone whereas, Virtual reality (VR) indicates a complete involvement experience that shuts out the physical world.

The market of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rapid development and rising investment in the healthcare AR and VR, increasing requirement to cut the healthcare costs, increasing dispersion of connected devices. Increasing demand and usage of AR and VR in the developing industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

WORLDVIZ

General Electric Company

EON Reality Inc.

LAYAR

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

CAE HEALTHCARE

Intuitive Surgical

TheraSim Inc.

The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geography. The device type segment includes, AR healthcare devices, VR healthcare devices. Based on application, the market is segmented as, patient care management, fitness management, surgery, medical training and education, others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, research organizations, research and diagnostics laboratories, hospitals, clinics and surgical centers, government institutions, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market based on device type, application, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

