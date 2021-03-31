As per the Anxiety and Depression of America, approximately 322 million people are living with depression worldwide. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders. However, they are treatable, and a number of treatments are available to help patients. Anxiety and depression are different conditions but mostly coexist. Nearly 50% of the population diagnosed with depression is also diagnosed with anxiety. These disorders cause people to avoid situations and trigger panic attacks.

The anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders and depression globally. Currently, developed countries are grappling with mental illnesses hugely. For instance, in the U.S., around 10 million people suffer from mental illness every year. This can be attributed to the increasing anxious millennial population in the region. Apart from this, increasing awareness and the growing contribution of government organizations to ease disease burden are further boosting the growth of the market. Some of the prominent organizations working in this space are the Hope for Depression, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the American Psychiatric Association, among others. In addition, an increase in research and development activities are opening new growth avenues for the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study areSumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Sage Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Sanofi, H. Lundbeck A/S, Johnson & Johnson, etc.

Anxiety Disorders and Depression TreatmentMarket Trends, Growth, Future Scope

The “Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of anxiety disorders and depression treatment market with detailed market segmentation by drug type, therapies, devices, application, end user and geography. The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anxiety disorders and depression treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, therapies, devices, application and end users. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), antidepressant drugs, atypical antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, beta-blockers. Based on therapies, the market is segmented as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), psychotherapy, deep brain stimulation, cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES), trans cranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Based on devices, the market is segmented as cranial electrotherapy stimulator and fisher-wallace stimulator market. Based on application, the market is segmented into phobia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, mental healthcare centers and others.

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

