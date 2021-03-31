Global AI In FinTech Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the AI In FinTech Market. Financial industry stays ahead in the adoption of new technologies. Big banks such as JP Morgan are the early adopters of disruptive technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a paradigm-shifting technology that is seamlessly changing the financial sector. Various application of AI in Fintech sector are accurate decision making, automated customer support, claim management, insurance management, fraud detection, virtual financial assistance, predictive analysis, and others. For customers, banks and other financial institution offers real-time access to accounts, personalized financial recommendations, manage savings, making micro-investments, expense tracking, budgeting, and others.Global AI In FinTech Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. ComplyAdvantage

3. Google

4. IBM Corporation

5. Inbenta Technologies Inc.

6. Intel Corporation

7. IPsoft Inc.

8. Nuance Communications, Inc.

9. Salesforce, inc.

10. SAMSUNG

AI In FinTech Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The AI In FinTech Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI In FinTech market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global AI In FinTech Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The changing business model in the financial sector and continuous adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, the blockchain, and others are significantly driving the AI in Fintech market. The increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to drive the AI in Fintech market significantly during the forecast period. The availability of spatial data and increasing penetration of the internet are among the key drivers for global AI in Fintech market.

Market Segmentation:

The global AI in Fintech market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and deployment. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, platform, and services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as virtual assistant, business analytics and reporting, customer behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and others. The market on the basis of deployment is classified as on-premise and cloud based.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. AI In FinTech Market Landscape

5. AI In FinTech Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. AI In FinTech Market – Global Market Analysis

7. AI In FinTech Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. AI In FinTech Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. AI In FinTech Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. AI In FinTech Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the AI In FinTech Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

