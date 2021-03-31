The updated study released on ‘Aerospace Composites Market’ by Market Industry Reports is an ideal representation of all the ongoing happenings and activities in the market to help the manufacturers and the market player in planning crucial profitable strategies for the forecast period 2020 – 2030. The statistical research report presents recent industry insights, product analysis, historical data, and current information for offering a better market picture to the market players. Industry players can hence plan effective strategies for future and lead the market substantially. With higher profitability, market players can penetrate deeply in the Aerospace Composites Market and ultimately emerge by implementing right strategies.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Aerospace Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global aerospace composites market accounted for over US$ 20 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Aerospace Composites Market include:

Toray Industries

• Teijin Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

• Solvay

• Hexcel Corporation

• Spirit AeroSystems

• SGL Group

• Huntsman International

• OWENS CORNING

• Kaneka Corporation

Composites are majorly and very importantly made of two or more than two constituent or phases components, primarily the plastics reinforced with carbon fibers. They can be created in different shapes for enhancing their strength and can be layered with the fibers that run in different routes or directions to enable the designer to create the proper and required tructure structure using exceptional properties. The development of the next-generation materials (composite) using high-temperature resistance, light weight, will support in designing of economical aircrafts as well as them being high-performing.

What are the Key Advantages of using Composites in Aerospace Sector?

Most of the major advantages of using composites in the aerospace application comprise as mentioned below:

High thermal stability

One-shell or cover molded structures offer high strength at less weight

Higher effect on reistance, for example the Kevlar armor sheilds planes have decreased the accidental harmto engine pylons that supply the engine controls and fuel lines.

Structural parts are made of the composite materials are very simple to assemble

They are greatly resistant to corrosion or fatigue

They can also decrease weight from 20 to 50%

The Aerospace Composites Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Fiber (Glass, Carbon/Graphite, and Ceramic), By Resin (Thermosetting [Epoxy, Phenolics, Polyester, and Polyimides] and Thermoplastic [Polyether Ether Ether Ketone, Polysulfones, and Polyetherimide]), By Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft), By Application (Interior and Exterior)

The Research Report aims to resolve the following questions related to the Aerospace Composites Market

Which end-user is expected to play a major role in the development of the Aerospace Composites Market? Which regional market is anticipated to dominate the Aerospace Composites Market in 2021? How is the impact of consumer trends in the operations of industry players in the current scenario of the Aerospace Composites Market? Why are eyeing opportunities for the industry players in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Aerospace Composites Market in region 2 and region 1? What are the key challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the Aerospace Composites Market?

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecast Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecast Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FIBER Glass Carbon/Graphite Ceramic Others GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY RESIN Thermosetting Epoxy Phenolics Polyester Polyimides Thermoplastic Polyether Ether Ether Ketone Polysulfones Polyetherimide GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY AIRCRAFT Commercial Aircraft General Aviation Military Aircraft Others GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Interior Exterior

