Interactive product releases and new product launches coupled with ongoing research & development (R&D) and innovation activities in the camera and networking technology are some of the key strategic initiatives adopted by market players. Remote monitoring, easy installation, cost-effective, and limitless storage capabilities have boosted the adoption of cameras across various industry verticals. These factors are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report: HIKVISION, Kodak, Dahua (LeChange), FLIR Systems, Tyco Security Products, Axis Communications, Motorola, Samsung, Infinova, Tiandy

The increased adoption of these cameras in commercial buildings and the need for security in residential applications coupled with the rising trend of smart homes are expected to drive the WiFi Network Cameras market over the coming years. Residential security is a major concern among homeowners owing to the escalating rate of home burglary and squatting. The growing number of smartphone users and the availability of attractive instalment policies for security solutions are driving the residential market. The key benefits of these cameras are remote video surveillance, intruder alarms, access control, and perimeter surveillance. With the growth in fast pace living within cities and the aging world population, surveillance at home has become ubiquitous in ensuring comfort and safety.

