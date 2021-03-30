This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Jasmine Rice market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Jasmine Rice market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Jasmine Rice market. The authors of the report segment the global Jasmine Rice market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Jasmine Rice market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Jasmine Rice market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Jasmine Rice market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Jasmine Rice market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Jasmine Rice market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Jasmine Rice report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

COFCO, Fu Tai Long, Wilmar, Zhong Lv Bai Chuan, Jing Chu Da Di, Tai Liang, Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You, Jin Jian, Wan Nian Gong

Global Jasmine Rice Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Jasmine Rice market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Jasmine Rice market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Jasmine Rice market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Jasmine Rice market.

Global Jasmine Rice Market by Product

Whte, Brown, Others

Global Jasmine Rice Market by Application

Supermarkets and Malls, Online Shopping Sites, Retail Stores, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Jasmine Rice market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Jasmine Rice market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Jasmine Rice market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Whte

1.2.3 Brown

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Jasmine Rice Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Malls

1.3.3 Online Shopping Sites

1.3.4 Retail Stores

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Jasmine Rice Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Jasmine Rice Industry Trends

2.5.1 Jasmine Rice Market Trends

2.5.2 Jasmine Rice Market Drivers

2.5.3 Jasmine Rice Market Challenges

2.5.4 Jasmine Rice Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Jasmine Rice Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Jasmine Rice Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Jasmine Rice by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Jasmine Rice Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Jasmine Rice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Jasmine Rice as of 2020)

3.4 Global Jasmine Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Jasmine Rice Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Jasmine Rice Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Jasmine Rice Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Jasmine Rice Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Jasmine Rice Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Jasmine Rice Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Jasmine Rice Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Jasmine Rice Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Jasmine Rice Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Jasmine Rice Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Jasmine Rice Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 COFCO

11.1.1 COFCO Corporation Information

11.1.2 COFCO Overview

11.1.3 COFCO Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 COFCO Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.1.5 COFCO Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 COFCO Recent Developments

11.2 Fu Tai Long

11.2.1 Fu Tai Long Corporation Information

11.2.2 Fu Tai Long Overview

11.2.3 Fu Tai Long Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Fu Tai Long Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.2.5 Fu Tai Long Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Fu Tai Long Recent Developments

11.3 Wilmar

11.3.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

11.3.2 Wilmar Overview

11.3.3 Wilmar Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Wilmar Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.3.5 Wilmar Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Wilmar Recent Developments

11.4 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan

11.4.1 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Overview

11.4.3 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.4.5 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Recent Developments

11.5 Jing Chu Da Di

11.5.1 Jing Chu Da Di Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jing Chu Da Di Overview

11.5.3 Jing Chu Da Di Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Jing Chu Da Di Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.5.5 Jing Chu Da Di Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Jing Chu Da Di Recent Developments

11.6 Tai Liang

11.6.1 Tai Liang Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tai Liang Overview

11.6.3 Tai Liang Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Tai Liang Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.6.5 Tai Liang Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Tai Liang Recent Developments

11.7 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You

11.7.1 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Overview

11.7.3 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.7.5 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Recent Developments

11.8 Jin Jian

11.8.1 Jin Jian Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jin Jian Overview

11.8.3 Jin Jian Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Jin Jian Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.8.5 Jin Jian Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Jin Jian Recent Developments

11.9 Wan Nian Gong

11.9.1 Wan Nian Gong Corporation Information

11.9.2 Wan Nian Gong Overview

11.9.3 Wan Nian Gong Jasmine Rice Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Wan Nian Gong Jasmine Rice Products and Services

11.9.5 Wan Nian Gong Jasmine Rice SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Wan Nian Gong Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Jasmine Rice Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Jasmine Rice Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Jasmine Rice Production Mode & Process

12.4 Jasmine Rice Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Jasmine Rice Sales Channels

12.4.2 Jasmine Rice Distributors

12.5 Jasmine Rice Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

