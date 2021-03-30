Global Virtual Reality in Education Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Virtual Reality in Education Market. The virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment isolating the user from the physical environment and enabling them to enter an alternate reality. Growing digitalization has led to increasing the adoption of virtual reality in education that boosts the growth of the market. The adoption of virtual reality in education offered a wide range of benefits over the traditional learning environment, including a flexible schedule, mobility, individual accountability, and others. Global Virtual Reality in Education Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

Top Profiling Key Players:

EON Reality, Inc.

2. Google LLC

3. HTC Corporation

4. Merge Virtual Reality

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Nearpod

7. Oculus VR

8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9. Sony Corporation

10. zSpace

The Virtual Reality in Education Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Virtual Reality in Education market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Virtual Reality in Education Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Virtual reality allows users to experience immersive, three dimensional visual and audio simulations. Virtual reality in education provides outstanding visualization in the classroom, increases student engagement, eliminates the language barrier, and improve the quality of education, hence raising the demand for the virtual reality in education that propels the growth of the market. Increasing shifting toward virtual environment classrooms is further fuels the growth of the virtual reality in the education market.

Market Segmentation:

The global virtual reality in education market is segmented on the basis of offering, device type, applications. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as gesture-tracking device, projector and display wall, head-mounted display, others. On the basis of applications the market is segmented as classroom learning, certifications, e-learning, others

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Virtual Reality in Education Market Landscape

5. Virtual Reality in Education Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Virtual Reality in Education Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Virtual Reality in Education Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Virtual Reality in Education Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Virtual Reality in Education Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Virtual Reality in Education Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Virtual Reality in Education Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

