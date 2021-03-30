Fort Collins, Colorado: U.S. Wine Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The U.S. Wine market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

U.S. wine market garnered a revenue of USD 75.1 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 98.2 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Constellation Brands U.S. Operations, Inc.

Jackson Family Wines

Heineken NV

Bronco Wine Company

& J. Gallo Winery

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Treasury Wine Estates

The Wine Group

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

U.S. Wine Market Segmentation:

U.S. Wine Market, By Distribution Channel (2016-2017)

On-trade

Off-trade

U.S. Wine Market, By Product (2016-2027)