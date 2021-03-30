Fort Collins, Colorado: U.S. Soft Drinks Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The U.S. Soft Drinks market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

U.S. soft drinks market garnered a revenue of USD 354.1 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 501.3 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Red Bull GmbH

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

U.S. Soft Drinks Market Segmentation:

U.S. Soft Drinks Market, By Product (2016-2017)