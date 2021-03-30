Fort Collins, Colorado: U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities.

U.S. skilled nursing facility market garnered a revenue of USD 231.2 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 312.3 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC

Life Care Centers of America Corporate

Golden LivingCenters

HCR ManorCare

Life Care Services

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

EXTENDICARE

The Ensign Group, Inc.

Genesis HealthCare

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

The research report on the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility market has the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed.

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market Segmentation:

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market, By Ownership (2016-2027)

For-Profit

Non-Profit

Government

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market, By Type (2016-2027)