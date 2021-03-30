Fort Collins, Colorado: U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

U.S. rigid thermoform plastic packaging market garnered a revenue of USD 7.3 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 8.91 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Display Pack Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Fabri-Kal Corporation

Huhtamaki Group

EasyPak, LLC

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Winpak Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Amcor PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Genpak LLC

Sabert Corporation

Placon Corporation

U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation:

U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market, By Product & Application (2016-2027)

Blister Pack

Clamshells

Trays & Lids

Containers

Others

U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market, By Material (2016-2027)