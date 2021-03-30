Fort Collins, Colorado: U.S. Antistatic Agents Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The U.S. Antistatic Agents market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The U.S. Antistatic Agents Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities. This report offers a SWOT analysis along with statistical data and sales shares of the U.S. Antistatic Agents market. The U.S. Antistatic Agents Market Report offers a wide range of information on various aspects of the U.S. Antistatic Agents industry such as Growth strategies, segmentation by product type, applications, regions, and key players. In addition to leading players, the U.S. Antistatic Agents market report includes the business outlook and marketing strategies of leading companies.

U.S. antistatic agents market garnered a revenue of USD 89.63 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 110.79 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik Corporation

Ampacet Corporation

Arkema, Inc.

Croda International Plc.

BASF Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The 3M Company

The research report on the U.S. Antistatic Agents market has the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Antistatic Agents market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the U.S. Antistatic Agents market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the U.S. Antistatic Agents market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. U.S. Antistatic Agents market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

U.S. Antistatic Agents Market Segmentation:

U.S. Antistatic Agents Market, By Product (2016-2027)

Ethoxylated Amines

Glycerol Esters (Glycerol Monostearate)

Diethanolamides

Amine Free Antistatic Agents

U.S. Antistatic Agents Market, By End-Use (2016-2027)

Packaging

Food packaging

Other packaging

Others

U.S. Antistatic Agents Market, By Application (2016-2027)