Over the years, application of oligonucleotides has been widespread in the healthcare industry. They are generally used to determine DNA sequences in gene reconstruction and site-directed mutagenesis. They are also used to inhibit gene expression in in-vitro studies for diagnostic purposes. Such a vast applicability of oligonucleotides have prompted an array of developments in synthetic chemistry.

Integrated DNA Technologies, for instance, is a company extensively engaged in the development of oligonucleotides up to 200 base length, suitable for usage in manufacturing mini-genes. Based on these trends, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised to propel towards positive growth, registering a staggering CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4853

Key Takeaways of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Study

By product, synthesized oligonucleotides are anticipated to find substantial application. Suitability in therapeutics for treating neurodegenerative diseases and cancer is anticipated to heighten market prospects. The segment is projected to capture more than 3/5 th of the total market share.

of the total market share. Application in therapeutics is anticipated to expand at a stellar rate of 18.4% through 2025. Increased availability of therapies such as antisense oligonucleotides and nucleic acid aptamers for treating dystrophy, cancer, and other neurological conditions is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Use of oligonucleotide synthesis in research segment is poised to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Rising potential usage of oligonucleotides in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next generation sequencing is anticipated to bolster growth prospects of key market players.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies emerge as key end users of oligonucleotide synthesis and are poised to register a robust CAGR of 15.5% through 2025. Increased FDA approvals for oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents, robust R&D pipeline of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and a rise in clinical trials for new diseases are important growth drivers.

Asia Pacific is an emerging hub for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. This is attributable to increasing life science research and development, government initiatives, grants and funds, and designation of research zones. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

North America continues to maintain its lead in the global market, driven by rapid expansion of the life science industry, presence of market players concentrating on oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents such as antisense and RNAi therapeutics, and strong focus on genetics and genomics in research diagnostics.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4853

”The global oligonucleotide synthesis market exhibits an upward trend. As the nature of health problems becomes complicated with each passing day, demand for more robust and state-of-the-art treatment facilities is increasing. Considering the existing scenario, key market players are concentrating on introducing pathways in synthetic chemistry,” observes the Fact.MR analyst.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in an unprecedented time in human history. Preceded by the Spanish Flu in the 20th century, the coronavirus pandemic is the second-most fatal pandemic ever to have plagued humanity. As the number of infections continues to proliferate, healthcare providers are putting their best foot forward to contain its spread.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market has received immense impetus from the pandemic, as stakeholders are increasingly searching for newer approaches towards diagnosing and curing patients affected by the COVID-19. Pioneering research and development is being undertaken by bioSynthesis, a leading vendor. It has doled out ready-to-use cocktail mixes such as the SARS-CoV-2 N1 Oligo Mix, the SARS-CoV-2 N2 Oligo Mix and the Human RNase P (RP) Oligo Mix respectively. Such breakthroughs are generating a level of optimism amongst healthcare providers and stimulating them to keep the anti-coronavirus battle raging.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4853

Product Development – A Key Growth Stimulant for Market Players

The global oligonucleotide market consists of the following market players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (a part of Merck KGaA), GE Healthcare, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., TriLink Biotechnologies, LLC (Maravai Life Sciences), BioAutomation and ATDBio Ltd., to name a few.

Integrated DNA Technologies is the leader in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. It supplies custom oligonucleotides for academic and pharmaceutical research as well as pharmaceutical drug development. It has a strong focus on delivering excellent customer service. Its products include the Ultramer DNA Oligos and Primer Mix DNA Plate Oligos.

BioAutomation, another player, provides automation solutions to research institutes to enable them to conduct studies surrounding advancements in the biotechnology industry. Products offered by BioAutomation include the MerMade 48X oligonucleotide synthesizer, the MerMade 96E oligonucleotide synthesizer and the MerMade 192E/R/X oligonucleotide synthesizers.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com