AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Sport Turf Market. At present, the market is developing its presence. The research study provides estimates for Sport Turf Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ten Cate [Netherlands],Shaw Sports Turf [United States],FieldTurf [Canada ],CoCreation Grass [China],SportGroup Holding [Germany],Domo Sports Grass [Belgium],ACT Global Sports [United States],SIS Pitches [United Kingdom],Limonta Sport [Italy],Edel Grass B.V. [Netherlands],Unisport-Saltex Oy [Finland],GreenVision / Mattex [United Arab Emirates],Mondo S.p.A. [Italy],Juta [Czech republic],Condor Grass [Netherlands] ,Nurteks [Turkey],Taishan [China],Victoria PLC [United Kingdom],ForestGrass [China],Forbex [Argentina],Beaulieu International Group [Belgium],Controlled Products, LLC [United States],Global Syn-Turf [United States],Challenger Industries Inc. [United States],DuPont [United States],Wonderlawn [United Kingdom].

Sport Turf Overview

Sport turf is a cover which resembles as grass and used for pitch care on sporting fields or in hotels and resorts as a carpet. It provides superior grass carpet cover which enhances the aesthetic appeal of the sport surface. Owing to its cost effectiveness, sport turf provides a better substitute to natural grass.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption Across Sport Industries

Rising Sport Culture

Low Maintenance Cost

Influencing Trend

Growing Adoption in Commercial Premise for Children Playground

Rising Demand in Global Competition

Restraints

High Cost of Installation

Availability of Alternative Pitch Care Product

Challenges

Non-Biodegradable Nature of Sport Turf

Health Hazard Associated With its Use

Problem of Heat Burn Owing to High Absorption of Sun Rays

To comprehend Sport Turf market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Sport Turf market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

