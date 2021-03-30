The Market Eagle

Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market on an Upswing due to Autonomous Mobility, Trends Market Research

Mar 30, 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include huge demand foe waste management services, increasing dependence on fossil fuel and Ongoing and upcoming nuclear plant decommissioning activities. However, high initial cost and has high payback period is restricting market growth.

Nuclear waste usually refers to materials or residues left after the burning of nuclear fuel in reactors. These residues mainly comprise radioactive materials that can cause acute radiation sickness.

Based on the application, boiling water reactors has significant growth in the forthcoming years. These reactors operate in lower fuel temperature and require lower pressure compared to pressurized water reactors. The boiling water reactors segment is thus poised to exhibit a greater CAGR than pressurized water reactors.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has the most significant number of power generation projects in the pipeline. Further, China is fast-tracking the development of third-generation nuclear power plants both in terms of domestic design as well as nuclear projects under construction.

Some of the key players in global spent fuel & nuclear waste management market are Studsvik AB, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Veolia Environment SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc, Bechtel Group Inc., Enercon Services, Inc., Posiva Oy, Fluor Corporation, Chase Environmental Group and Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sources Covered:
• Radioactive Mining, Milling and Extracting Activities
• Military and Defence Programmes
• Nuclear Fuel Cycle Facilities
• Research, Medical and Industrial Source
• Nuclear Power Reactors
• Other Sources

• Types Covered:
• Very Low – Level Waste
• Low – Level Waste
• Intermediate – Level Waste
• High – Level Waste
• Other Types

Applications Covered:
• Gas Cooled Reactors
• Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors
• Boiling Water Reactors
• Pressurized Water Reactors
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:
All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:
• Company Profiling
o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)
o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)
• Regional Segmentation
o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)
• Competitive Benchmarking
o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

