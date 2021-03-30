Social media analytics is a process of gathering data from various social platforms and analyze it. It mainly deals with development and evaluation of frameworks and tools for collecting, monitoring, analyzing, summarizing, and visualizing the social media data. This process uses social media to extract useful patterns and information and also facilitates conversation and interaction between online users.

The increase in number of social media users, rise in investing on analytics and high focus on market intelligence are the key factors boosting the growth of social media analytics market. Whereas, analyses of unstructured data and restrictions imposed by websites on data collection are some challenges faced by social media analytics market. However, increased rate in adoption of social media analytics solutions in SMEs and rise in cloud adoption portray major growth opportunities for social media analytics market.

Leading Players of Social Media Analytics Market:

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

com, inc.

GoodData Corporation

NetBase Solutions, Inc

SAS Institute Inc.

the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Social Media Analytics market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Social Media Analytics market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

