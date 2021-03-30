“Global Parcel Lockers market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rapidly increasing volumes of parcel shipping. Such a considerable increase in volume is primarily driven by the growth in e-commerce market and cross-border deliveries globally. global technology supplier of digital communications, shipping and mail solutions, today announced that Packcity Japan, a jointly owned company established in May 2016 with Yamato Transport.

Click here for a sample premium report. https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3096

Parcel Lockers have grown in popularity over the last few years and are becoming a necessity as more and more consumers purchase items online. In fact, online shopping has skyrocketed, and so too have the number of deliveries to multifamily, commercial, and university properties nationwide. As per the TMR analysis 39 percent of US homeowners receive a package at least once a month—and 26 percent receive a package at least once a week. Additionally, global e-commerce sales are expected to reach

XX Mn by 2028. It includes analytic data of the Smart Parcel Locker Market about growth rate, market trends, profitability, manufacturers, historical data, popular regions, etc. The valuable in-depth research report created by the skilled industry experts, who are experienced in this industry.

Click here to request a purchase or customize a report. https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3096/Single





Parcel Lockers are still considered as niche market owing to less number of players operating in the global Parcel Lockers market. North America has the largest market share for Parcel Lockers, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is the largest market for Parcel Lockers globally owing to its wide area of application. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness double digit growth in the forecasted period owing to the increasing domestic demand in the emerging markets of India and China.

Advancement in technology paired with varied application of smart camera is driving the global Parcel Lockers market. Additionally, consumer desire to have Parcel Lockers combined with features resembling smartphone is expected to increase demand of Parcel Lockers to some extent.

Click Here to Receive this Report with incredible Discounts. https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3096

Some of the leading manufacturers in the market are TZ Limited, CleverBox, Patterson Pope, DeBourgh, KEBA, RENOME-SMART, Kern Ltd, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Snaile Inc, Package Nexus, SHENZHEN ZHILAI SCI AND TECH CO., LTD, Vlocker , VIOLANTA and others