Increasing number of devices connected to the internet and growing smartness level of these devices around humans have brought significant technological transformation in the recent years. Emergence of smart homes and cities across the globe has led to the development of several devices such as smart city kiosk which help improve public engagement through sharing community information, weather details, along with entertainment advertising and more. Smart city kiosk are generally designed to be modern, practical, approachable, and to deliver various urban services. Growing efforts to develop smarter, safer, and more efficient cities is likely to influence the development of smart city kiosk market.

Smart City Kiosk Market – Notable Developments

Verizon Communications Inc., OLEA kiosks Inc., Smart City Media, CIVIQ Smartscapes LLC, Ferrograph Ltd., Smartlink Holdings Limited, Smart City Holdings, LLC, Soofa, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Peerless A.V., Inc. are among the leading players operating in the smart city kiosk market. Enhancing device security, product launches, and novel developments remain key growth strategies of players in the smart city kiosk market.

In March 2019, Peerless-AV collaborated with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. to launch a smart city kiosk that feature VSBLTY’s industry-leading DataCaptor™ and VisionCaptor™. The new product was displayed at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2019 in Las Vegas.

In March 2019, OLEA kiosk Inc., a leading player in the smart city kiosk market, received an approval from Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd. to support it with self-service kiosk hardware. Vista has also begun offering various OLEA models to make kiosk deployments easier for its customers.

In December 2018, CIVIQ Smartscapes announced to provide smart kiosks for Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) of Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) in South Boston. Installation of CIVIQ’s WayPointX is aimed at providing user friendly content for conference attendees and visitors.

In April 2018, Smart City Media announced to enter in a strategic partnership with Duke Energy One to deploy outdoor digital technology that helps people better connect with their community. According to the company, main focus of the partnership is to deliver a digital ecosystem by offering real-time information, local content, and connectivity to enhance quality of life for residents.

Smart City Kiosk Market Dynamics

Smart City Kiosk Sales to Surge as Development of Intelligent Urban Infrastructure Intensifies

Fast internet connectivity and mobility have become key factors for the development of a city, influencing the adoption of smart city kiosks in airports, rails terminals, subways, movie theaters, parking lots, and many others. Such devices not only help improve connection in the city and generate revenues through advertisements but also offer a range of services such as emergency calls, Wi-Fi signaling, traffic information, public transport schedules, and more. Moreover, governments worldwide are taking initiatives to provide favorable services in the city including transit, connectivity, and security, which in turn is likely to boost the growth of smart city kiosk market.

Growing urbanization and investments in city infrastructural development are also expected to work in the favor of smart city kiosk market. In addition, emerging trends of self-service technology will continue to create potential growth prospects of the smart city kiosk market.

Security Vulnerabilities of Smart City Kiosk to Impede Market Growth

Smart city kiosks are highly vulnerable to a number of cyber-attacks including ransom ware that hacks IT system and extract personal data. Growing concerns over such attacks are likely to pose as a potential threat to the growth of smart city kiosk market. In addition, high cost associated with infrastructure development and installation of technically advanced devices may continue to challenge the growth of smart city kiosk market.

