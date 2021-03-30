This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global RFID Chip market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global RFID Chip market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global RFID Chip market. The authors of the report segment the global RFID Chip market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global RFID Chip market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of RFID Chip market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global RFID Chip market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global RFID Chip market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
TI, Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon, LEGIC Identsystems, Impinj, Phychips, Atmel, STMicroelectronics, RF Solutions, Sony Felica, Invengo Technology, Datang Microelectronics Technology, Tsinghua Tongfang, Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit, Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group, Shanghai Belling, CEC Huada Electronic Design, Promatic Group
Global RFID Chip Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global RFID Chip market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the RFID Chip market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global RFID Chip market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global RFID Chip market.
Global RFID Chip Market by Product
Low frequency (LF) RFID Chip, High frequency (HF) RFID Chip, Ultrahigh frequency (UHF) RFID Chip
Global RFID Chip Market by Application
Transportation, Agriculture, Healthcare, Logistic, Aerospace, Retail, Security and Access Contro, Others
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global RFID Chip market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global RFID Chip market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global RFID Chip market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 RFID Chip Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global RFID Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Low frequency (LF) RFID Chip
1.2.3 High frequency (HF) RFID Chip
1.2.4 Ultrahigh frequency (UHF) RFID Chip
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global RFID Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Logistic
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.3.7 Retail
1.3.8 Security and Access Contro
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global RFID Chip Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global RFID Chip Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global RFID Chip Production by Region
2.3.1 Global RFID Chip Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global RFID Chip Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 RFID Chip Industry Trends
2.4.2 RFID Chip Market Drivers
2.4.3 RFID Chip Market Challenges
2.4.4 RFID Chip Market Restraints 3 Global RFID Chip Sales
3.1 Global RFID Chip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global RFID Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global RFID Chip Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global RFID Chip Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global RFID Chip Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Chip Sales in 2020
4.3 Global RFID Chip Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Chip Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global RFID Chip Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global RFID Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global RFID Chip Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global RFID Chip Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global RFID Chip Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global RFID Chip Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global RFID Chip Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global RFID Chip Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global RFID Chip Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global RFID Chip Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global RFID Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global RFID Chip Price by Type
5.3.1 Global RFID Chip Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global RFID Chip Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global RFID Chip Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global RFID Chip Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global RFID Chip Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global RFID Chip Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global RFID Chip Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global RFID Chip Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global RFID Chip Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global RFID Chip Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global RFID Chip Price by Application
6.3.1 Global RFID Chip Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global RFID Chip Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America RFID Chip Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America RFID Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America RFID Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America RFID Chip Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America RFID Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America RFID Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America RFID Chip Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America RFID Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America RFID Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America RFID Chip Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America RFID Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America RFID Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe RFID Chip Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe RFID Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe RFID Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe RFID Chip Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe RFID Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe RFID Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe RFID Chip Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe RFID Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe RFID Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe RFID Chip Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe RFID Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe RFID Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America RFID Chip Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America RFID Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America RFID Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America RFID Chip Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America RFID Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America RFID Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America RFID Chip Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America RFID Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America RFID Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America RFID Chip Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America RFID Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America RFID Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 TI
12.1.1 TI Corporation Information
12.1.2 TI Overview
12.1.3 TI RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 TI RFID Chip Products and Services
12.1.5 TI RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 TI Recent Developments
12.2 Ams AG
12.2.1 Ams AG Corporation Information
12.2.2 Ams AG Overview
12.2.3 Ams AG RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Ams AG RFID Chip Products and Services
12.2.5 Ams AG RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Ams AG Recent Developments
12.3 NXP
12.3.1 NXP Corporation Information
12.3.2 NXP Overview
12.3.3 NXP RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 NXP RFID Chip Products and Services
12.3.5 NXP RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 NXP Recent Developments
12.4 Alien Technology
12.4.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information
12.4.2 Alien Technology Overview
12.4.3 Alien Technology RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Alien Technology RFID Chip Products and Services
12.4.5 Alien Technology RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Alien Technology Recent Developments
12.5 Infineon
12.5.1 Infineon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Infineon Overview
12.5.3 Infineon RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Infineon RFID Chip Products and Services
12.5.5 Infineon RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Infineon Recent Developments
12.6 LEGIC Identsystems
12.6.1 LEGIC Identsystems Corporation Information
12.6.2 LEGIC Identsystems Overview
12.6.3 LEGIC Identsystems RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LEGIC Identsystems RFID Chip Products and Services
12.6.5 LEGIC Identsystems RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 LEGIC Identsystems Recent Developments
12.7 Impinj
12.7.1 Impinj Corporation Information
12.7.2 Impinj Overview
12.7.3 Impinj RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Impinj RFID Chip Products and Services
12.7.5 Impinj RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Impinj Recent Developments
12.8 Phychips
12.8.1 Phychips Corporation Information
12.8.2 Phychips Overview
12.8.3 Phychips RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Phychips RFID Chip Products and Services
12.8.5 Phychips RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Phychips Recent Developments
12.9 Atmel
12.9.1 Atmel Corporation Information
12.9.2 Atmel Overview
12.9.3 Atmel RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Atmel RFID Chip Products and Services
12.9.5 Atmel RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Atmel Recent Developments
12.10 STMicroelectronics
12.10.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 STMicroelectronics Overview
12.10.3 STMicroelectronics RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 STMicroelectronics RFID Chip Products and Services
12.10.5 STMicroelectronics RFID Chip SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments
12.11 RF Solutions
12.11.1 RF Solutions Corporation Information
12.11.2 RF Solutions Overview
12.11.3 RF Solutions RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 RF Solutions RFID Chip Products and Services
12.11.5 RF Solutions Recent Developments
12.12 Sony Felica
12.12.1 Sony Felica Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sony Felica Overview
12.12.3 Sony Felica RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sony Felica RFID Chip Products and Services
12.12.5 Sony Felica Recent Developments
12.13 Invengo Technology
12.13.1 Invengo Technology Corporation Information
12.13.2 Invengo Technology Overview
12.13.3 Invengo Technology RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Invengo Technology RFID Chip Products and Services
12.13.5 Invengo Technology Recent Developments
12.14 Datang Microelectronics Technology
12.14.1 Datang Microelectronics Technology Corporation Information
12.14.2 Datang Microelectronics Technology Overview
12.14.3 Datang Microelectronics Technology RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Datang Microelectronics Technology RFID Chip Products and Services
12.14.5 Datang Microelectronics Technology Recent Developments
12.15 Tsinghua Tongfang
12.15.1 Tsinghua Tongfang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Tsinghua Tongfang Overview
12.15.3 Tsinghua Tongfang RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Tsinghua Tongfang RFID Chip Products and Services
12.15.5 Tsinghua Tongfang Recent Developments
12.16 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit
12.16.1 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Overview
12.16.3 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit RFID Chip Products and Services
12.16.5 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Recent Developments
12.17 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group
12.17.1 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Overview
12.17.3 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group RFID Chip Products and Services
12.17.5 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Recent Developments
12.18 Shanghai Belling
12.18.1 Shanghai Belling Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shanghai Belling Overview
12.18.3 Shanghai Belling RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Shanghai Belling RFID Chip Products and Services
12.18.5 Shanghai Belling Recent Developments
12.19 CEC Huada Electronic Design
12.19.1 CEC Huada Electronic Design Corporation Information
12.19.2 CEC Huada Electronic Design Overview
12.19.3 CEC Huada Electronic Design RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 CEC Huada Electronic Design RFID Chip Products and Services
12.19.5 CEC Huada Electronic Design Recent Developments
12.20 Promatic Group
12.20.1 Promatic Group Corporation Information
12.20.2 Promatic Group Overview
12.20.3 Promatic Group RFID Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Promatic Group RFID Chip Products and Services
12.20.5 Promatic Group Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 RFID Chip Value Chain Analysis
13.2 RFID Chip Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 RFID Chip Production Mode & Process
13.4 RFID Chip Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 RFID Chip Sales Channels
13.4.2 RFID Chip Distributors
13.5 RFID Chip Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
