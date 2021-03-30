The PPM market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user and region. The deployment type segment comprises cloud and on-premises deployment, cloud based implementation is projected to lead the PPM market, capturing largest market share. The bolstering fame of SaaS-based solutions has created more competitive base in the market and has introduced numerous SaaS specialized PPM solutions providers in market.

The end users segment comprises of, small & medium enterprises, BFSI, real estate, government, retail and healthcare sector. Here, the SMEs are projected to showcase the highest growth opportunity due to extensive acceptance of cloud-based PPM solutions, also use PPM solutions to gain better visibility and project management. The PPM market covers five major regional segments, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America has been accounted for the largest number of share in global PPM market. The MEA is foreseen to experience a prompt growth rate due to high adoption of SaaS-based PPM solution. APAC region is experiencing a notable growth in adopting and demonstrating PPM solutions.

Leading Players of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market:

Companies Mentioned

Ca Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Planisware

Changepoint Corporation

Innotas

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

