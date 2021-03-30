According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market is accounted for $1.46 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rise in the seafood trade, increased consumption of processed seafood products, and increased health consciousness among consumers. However, the requirement of capital investment along with a low replacement frequency of this equipment is restraining the market growth.

Seafood includes all the edible fresh or saltwater fishes and other forms of aquatic animal life. Seafood has numerous uses, which include source of essential nutrients, promote heart health, improve eyesight, and boost brain power. Moreover, researchers have found that discarded seafood by-products contain bioactive peptides, collagen, gelatin, and other compounds, which can be used in the biomedical, food, and cosmetics industries.

Based on the process equipment, the slaughtering equipment segment is projected to account for the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for processed seafood products and the growing adoption of automated processing equipment.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by high production levels of seafood in the region, which leads to an increased demand for seafood and encourages exports and consumption, resulting in the increased growth potential for processed seafood products.

Some of the key players in global processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market are Lee Fishing Company, Thai Union Group, Leigh Fisheries Ltd., Abba Seafoods AB, Seattle Fish Company, Freiremar S.A., John Westfoods Ltd., Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, Royal Greenland A/S, Marine Harvest ASA., Tesco PLC., Cuulong Fish JSC., High Liner Foods Inc., Iglo Group Ltd. and Grupo Pescanova.

Material Types Covered:

• Dried

• Frozen

• Smoked

• Canned

• Other Products

Types Covered:

• Crustaceans

• Fish

• Molluscs

• Other Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenient Stores

• Food Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

Process Equipments Covered:

• Scaling Machines

• Filleting Machines

• Gutting Machines

• Slaughter Machines

• Other Process Equipment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

