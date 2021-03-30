Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by DecisonDatabases.com.
The Neo and Challenger Bank market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
The global Neo and Challenger Bank market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 38.7%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 15390 million by 2025, from USD 4162.3 million in 2019.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major players covered in Neo and Challenger Bank are:
- Atom Bank
- Monzo Bank
- Fidor Group
- Movencorp
- Ubank
- Simple Finance Technology
- Holvi Bank
- Pockit
- N26
- MyBank (Alibaba Group)
- Soon Banque
- Jibun
- WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
- K Bank
- Digibank
- Rocket Bank
- Hello Bank
- Jenius
- Timo
- Koho Bank
- Kakao Bank
- Starling Bank
- Tandem Bank
By Type, Neo and Challenger Bank market has been segmented into:
- Neobanks
- Challenger Banks
By Application, Neo and Challenger Bank has been segmented into:
- Personal Consumers
- Business Organizations
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Neo and Challenger Bank market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Neo and Challenger Bank market.
1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue by Countries
8 South America Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Neo and Challenger Bank by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Segment by Application
12 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
