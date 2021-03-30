Fort Collins, Colorado: Needles Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Needles market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Needles Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hamilton Company

Medtronic PLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Ethicon, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Unimed SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Needles Market Segmentation: By Type: Conventional Needles

Safety Needles By Product: Suture Needles

Blood Collection Needles

Ophthalmic Needles

Dental Needles

Insufflation Needles

Pen Needles

Other Needles By Delivery Mode: Hypodermic Needles

Intravenous Needles

Intramuscular Needles

Intraperitoneal Needles By Material: Glass Needles

Plastic Needles

Stainless Steel/Metallic Needles

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Needles By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Home Healthcare