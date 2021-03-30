Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by DecisonDatabases.com.

The global Near Field Communication (NFC) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 34370 million by 2025, from USD 24150 million in 2019.

The Near Field Communication (NFC) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Near Field Communication (NFC) are:

NXP Semiconductors

Mediatek

Sony

Infineon Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Gemalto

Visa

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

DeviceFidelity

Broadcom

Identive

Toshiba

Samsung

By Type, Near Field Communication (NFC) market has been segmented into:

Automotive Keyless Entry System

Broadcasting and Information System

By Application, Near Field Communication (NFC) has been segmented into:

Payment

Transportation

Booking

Data Sharing

Service

Access Control

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Near Field Communication (NFC) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Near Field Communication (NFC) market.

1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Near Field Communication (NFC) by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

