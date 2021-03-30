Global Natural Gas Liquids Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by DecisonDatabases.com.

The global Natural Gas Liquids market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 188490 million by 2025, from USD 157500 million in 2019.

The Natural Gas Liquids market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Natural Gas Liquids are:

Royal Dutch Shell

Equinor

SM Energy

Chesapeake Energy

Range Resources

ConocoPhillips

Linn Energy

BP Plc

Exxon Mobil

Swift Energy

Canadian Natural Resources

Chevron

ESAI Energy

Alkcon

Devon Energy

Anadarko Petroleum

RBN Energy

Gas Liquid Engineering

Encana

Eni SpA

By Type, Natural Gas Liquids market has been segmented into

Ethane

Propane

Isobutane

Normal butane

Pentane

Pentane plus

By Application, Natural Gas Liquids has been segmented into:

Residential sector

Petrochemical plants refineries

Industries

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Natural Gas Liquids market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Natural Gas Liquids product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Natural Gas Liquids, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Natural Gas Liquids in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Natural Gas Liquids competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Natural Gas Liquids breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Natural Gas Liquids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Natural Gas Liquids sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

