Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Revenue, Size � Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Mar 30, 2021

Fort Collins, Colorado: Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Laboratory Proficiency Testing market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities. This report offers a SWOT analysis along with statistical data and sales shares of the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market. The Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report offers a wide range of information on various aspects of the Laboratory Proficiency Testing industry such as Growth strategies, segmentation by product type, applications, regions, and key players. In addition to leading players, the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market report includes the business outlook and marketing strategies of leading companies.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market is valued approximately USD 750.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key Players Mentioned: 

  • Advanced Analytical Solutions, LLC
  • AOAC
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Bipea Absolute Standards Inc.
  • College of American Pathologists
  • LGC Limited
  • Merck
  • NSI Lab Solutions
  • Randox Laboratories
  • Waters Corporation
  • Wood Group

    The research report on the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market has the impact of COVID-19 on the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. Laboratory Proficiency Testing market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

    Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Segmentation:

  • Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market is valued approximately USD 750.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The increasing concern of time-concerning clinical trials along with the rising government regulations towards the safety and efficacy of the drugs has led to the rising demand for the more advanced laboratory proficiency testing solutions. Further, the laboratory proficiency testing solutions includes the external quality and accuracy assessment processes along with the accurate lab testing results of an unknown specimens from the outside source. The laboratory proficiency testing also offers objective assessment of the lab technicians, specimen handling along with equipment functionality. The safety regulations framed

    By the authorities in order to avoid defects in the manufactured products has led to the increased demand for the laboratory proficiency testing solutions from the pharmaceuticals industry. Moreover, the food and pharmaceutical products are consumed directly

    By the consumers and any defects in the product manufacturing can lead to the adverse effect on the health conditions. The laboratories and R&D departments are monitored regularly to ensure the efficiency and quality. The rising investment from the government as well as private organizations towards product development and innovation in the testing programs has led to the advancement in the testing industry. For instance, in June 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provider of science research and clinical diagnostics products, has announced the launched of quantify Advance Control which are used in clinical labs for performing urinalysis testing.

  • The regional analysis of Laboratory Proficiency Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing traction of proficiency testing to demonstrate the operational excellence. Moreover, stringent government regulations towards the laboratory operations along with the presence of major laboratory proficiency testing solutions provider in the region tends to accelerate the market share. Various organizations are adopting the strategy of merger and acquisition to expand the product portfolio and to extend geographical outreach. For instance, In February 2017, LGC Ltd., life sciences measurement and testing company, has acquired API Food Quality, Inc. and the associated trade and assets. The acquisition was aimed to increase the product portfolio of proficiency testing schemes for the food industry.
        Based on the Region:

           • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
           • Europe (Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and Italy)
           • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
           • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
           • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

        The Laboratory Proficiency Testing market report has been segregated based on various categories such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is rated based on CAGR, share and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the potential region that is expected to create opportunities in the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market in the coming years. This segment analysis will surely prove to be a useful tool for readers, stakeholders and market participants to get a complete picture of the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market and its growth potential in the years to come.

        Key questions answered in the report:

        • What is the growth potential of the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market?
        • Which product segment will have the lion’s share?
        • Which regional market will pioneer in the coming years?
        • Which application segment will grow sustainably?
        • What growth opportunities could arise in the Laboratory Proficiency Testing industry in the coming years?
        • What are the greatest challenges that the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market could face in the future?
        • Who are the main companies in the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market?
        • What are the main trends that will positively affect the growth of the market?
        • What are the growth strategies players are pursuing to maintain their position in the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market?

