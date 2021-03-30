Fort Collins, Colorado: Industrial Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Industrial Analytics market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The Industrial Analytics Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities.

Global Industrial Analytics Market was valued at 15.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD53.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.89% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Hitachi

Tibco Software

PTC

AGT International GmbH

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Cisco Systems