Global HVDC Transmission Market was valued at 7.93 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD13.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players in the HVDC Transmission Market:

Global HVDC Transmission Market was valued at 7.93 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD13.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB

Siemens AG

American Superconductor Corp.

General Electric

ATCO Electric

HVDC Technologies

Hitachi

C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Epcos

Toshiba Corporation