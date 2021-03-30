The Market Eagle

Humanoid Robot Market Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

ByTMR Research

Mar 30, 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Humanoid Robot Market is accounted for $336.30 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $13,337.19 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 50.5% from 2017 to 2026.  Some of the factors such as rising usage as educational robots, high demand from retail industry and rising technological advancements in robotics are some of the key factors driving the global humanoid robots market during the forecast period. However, High research and development expenses are restraining the growth of market.

Humanoid robots are the robots with its body shape built to resemble the human body. The developers of humanoid robots work on solving issues which include bipedal locomotion, dexterous manipulation, audio-visual perception, human-robot interaction, adaptive control and learning, targeted for the application in humanoid robots. The humanoid robot development industry constantly works on making robots that can work in close assistance with humans in the same environments which are intended to suit human needs.

By Application, the education segment is expecting a considerate growth during projected period. The rapid modernization of educational system across the world and growing number of educational institute drives the segment growth. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the large scale implementation of humanoid robots in various applications.

Some of the key players in Humanoid Robot include Honda Motor, Softbank, Pal Robotics, Robotis Co, Ubtech Robotics, Hanson Robotics, DST Robot Co., Samsung Electronics, Wowwee Group, Cybedroïd, Toyota Motor, Ez-Robot, Hasbro and Qihan Technology Co.

Motions Covered:
• Bipedal
• Wheel Drive

Components Covered:
• Hardware
• Software

Applications Covered:
• Research & Space Exploration
• Education and Entertainment
• Search and Rescue
• Personal Assistance and Caregiving
• Public Relations
• Hospitality
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Military & Defense
• Construction
• Underwater Systems
• Residential
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:
All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:
• Company Profiling
o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)
o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)
• Regional Segmentation
o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)
• Competitive Benchmarking
o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

https://themarketeagle.com/

By TMR Research

