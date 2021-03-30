Fort Collins, Colorado: High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market was valued at 50.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD269.50 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Red Hat

Teradata

Dell

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

ATOS SE

Intel Corporation

Cray